Construction on 7th Ave enters its final phase, work to begin Monday

TALLAHASSEE, FL — On Monday, October 27th, crews will work to pave and mill 7th Avenue between Centerville Road and Duval Street. The City of Tallahassee says this will be the final phase of a multi-year utility project that began in 2023.

The City anticipates work will be completed by early 2026. Roadwork will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The roadway will remain open to traffic, with only one lane closed at a time. The City asks drivers to be vigilant of crews.

For more details on this project and other ongoing City infrastructure efforts, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.