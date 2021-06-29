Watch
Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via AP
This photo provided by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., section of Miami, Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday.
Surfside building collapse on June 25, 2021
Posted at 5:07 PM, Jun 29, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Weeks before a Florida condo building collapsed, the president of its board wrote that structural problems identified in a 2018 inspection had “gotten significantly worse” and owners needed to pay a hefty price to get them fixed.

The April 9 letter from Champlain Towers South Condominium President Jean Wodnicki hinted at an ongoing debate over the repairs and a reluctance by some condo owners to pay for major work that would cost at least $15.5 million.

She noted that costs had only increased since a 2018 report by engineering firm Morabito Consultants first identified the key issues with weakening concrete.

