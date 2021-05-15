Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Concerns arise over search for new Florida State president

items.[0].image.alt
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran speaks during a bill signing ceremony at St. John the Apostle School, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Hialeah, Fla. The candidacy of state education commissioner, Richard Corcoran, for president of Florida State University, has raised alarm over conflicts of interest, including concerns that could threaten the accreditation of the university. But the search process is also underscoring the dearth of diversity and inclusion in the upper reaches of academia, particularly within Florida’s 12-campus state university system — where all but two are led by white men. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Concerns arise over search for new Florida State president
Posted at 11:02 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 23:02:49-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The search for a new college president at Florida State University is raising concern.

The frontrunner is widely considered to be Richard Corcoran, the state’s education commissioner. As commissioner, Corcoran oversees the state’s public schools and universities. But the accrediting body says Corcoran’s candidacy for the job could pose a conflict of interest and threaten the the accreditation of one of the country’s largest public universities.

Concern is also being raised over the dearth of diversity and inclusion among the nine candidates the university is interviewing for its top job. Only one is a woman and only one is a person of color.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project