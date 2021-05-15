Concerns arise over search for new Florida State president

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The search for a new college president at Florida State University is raising concern.

The frontrunner is widely considered to be Richard Corcoran, the state’s education commissioner. As commissioner, Corcoran oversees the state’s public schools and universities. But the accrediting body says Corcoran’s candidacy for the job could pose a conflict of interest and threaten the the accreditation of one of the country’s largest public universities.

Concern is also being raised over the dearth of diversity and inclusion among the nine candidates the university is interviewing for its top job. Only one is a woman and only one is a person of color.