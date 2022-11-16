Companies see increase in holiday sales despite inflation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Experts say it takes anywhere from 5-8 years to grow a full-size Christmas tree.

“It’s a matter of how many trees can we get because there is a shortage,” says Mickey Clickner.

Over the past 5 years Tallahassee Nurseries has seen an increase in the popularity of real Christmas trees selling on average over 2,000 trees per year. People begin putting in tree forms as early as mid-November.

“Each year it’s been more and more people interested in live cut Christmas trees,” says Clickner.

Manager Mickey Clickner feels with the trees growing in popularity that the industry doesn’t have enough time to grow the trees and fill the demand.

The tree business isn’t the only one in high demand. Local supermarket the Community Co-op has also received a boost in sales of 20-30%. Marketing Manager Madelon Givens tells me that though their supply chain issues aren’t as poor as last year they still have to shop around to different vendors to meet the needs of their customers.

“There are some items that, supply chain wise, that are still difficult but we’re really doing our best to mitigate that and find alternative items that nearly the same if possible. We just try not to have empty holes on the shelf," says Givens.

Clickner goes on to tell me that inflation has had minimal effects on their business and that pricing has remained consistent.