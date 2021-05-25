Community Thrift Market looks to community to help raise $100K for nonprofits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Community Thrift Market has been in this community for six years serving 25 nonprofits.

So far they've raised thousands of dollars and are pushing to get to $100,000 by the end of summer to help those nonprofits survive.

"We are on course to have issued $100,000 in grants and other financial services to other nonprofit groups in town," said Karen Loewen, Store Manager of Community Thrift Market.

From supporting seniors to donating money to organizations with limited funding, they hope to expand their reach.

"We issue grants based on the profits of the store to other nonprofits in town," Loewen.

Karen Loewen says those grants have been adding up and they are looking to get to at least $100k by August.

That money touching organizations like Lee's Place.

"It's been a godsend knowing that we're going to get some quarterly donations from them," said Beth Tedio.

Tedio is the director of development at Lee's Place, a nonprofit grief and trauma counseling center.

Tedio says they have been hit just as hard as businesses and many nonprofits just need a boost with COVID-19 limiting fundraising opportunities.

"We did a virtual event which was a success but it raised about half of what we get at the in-person even so having donors like the thrift market continue to help us," Tedio said.

To give them that help, Loewen says they need the community to pitch in.

"We could not have done anything we've done without them, when we put out a call for help we get it. They're very supportive of our mission and we feel like $1 million is right around the corner," said Loewen.

Loewen says they have raised around $80,000 so far.

To be a part you can either purchase something at the thrift shop or donate.

