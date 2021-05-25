Community Thrift Market gives $50 store vouchers to vaccinated customers

TALLAJHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — A local thrift shop is giving customers an incentive to get vaccinated.

Community Thrift Market says they want to do their part to help Tallahassee achieve herd immunity.

They're doing it by offering $50 store credits to customers who bring their completed vaccination cards.

Store manager Karen Loewen says she hopes this motivates someone to get their vaccine.

"We've had a couple of people tell us they have a little twinkle in their eye about getting it and those are the ones we're trying to encourage and the young people. So we can get herd immunity and move on," said Loewen.

The incentive started last Friday, people looking to benefit from this have 26 days before it ends.