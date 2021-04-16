Community Thrift Market collects donations to keep neighborhood pantries full

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The pandemic has brought a lot of hunger to the Big Bend.

An area thrift shop is working on a new commitment to feed the community, but they're not doing it alone.

For Community Thrift Market, it all started with books.

"We'd been filling the little libraries for a year," said Charlotte Weddington, assistant manager for the thrift shop.

Those Little Libraries are similar to small pantries you may see around Tallahassee.

They were used for reading material instead of food until now.

"Since we do get so many food donations I started taking those along on my normal book runs," said Weddington.

A few food items have turned into several hundred pounds of canned goods.

The new idea feeds people who may be struggling.

The donations stock up Help Shelf Tallahassee, Little Free Library and Little Pantry Tallahassee sites.

"I've benefited in the past from help, and now it's my turn to turn around and help others," said Haven Cook.

Cook is a regular at the thrift shop and heard the store was asking for help.

"We put a call-out last week and we've gotten food every day," said store manager Karen Loewen.

Since Community Thrift feeds Seniors with Meals on Wheels, they are hoping the new donations will help reach more neighbors.

People are going into their own pantries to give back.

"I went through my cabinets and had some extra and I needed to clear out space so it was a perfect match," said Cook.

A match that this thrift shop is hoping more people make sure no one goes hungry.

If you would like to help donate food items you can contact Community Thrift Market or locate a local community pantry near you.