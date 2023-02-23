Community resource fair, free produce market set to take place in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A community resource fair and free produce market is set to take place in Thomasville on Saturday.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Thomasville, local community members will have the opportunity to be informed on family assisting resources, shop for free fruits and vegetables, and enjoy free hamburgers and hotdogs.

The resource fair is set to feature 20 non-profit organizations, businesses and government agencies offering support and easy access to services for attendees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free produce market will open from 10 a.m. to noon offering a limited quantity of fresh fruits and vegetables. Attendees are advised to complete a TEFAP form at the registration table before shopping.

Both events will be held on Sat, Feb. 25, at the Thomasville Community Resource Center, located at 501 Varnedoe Street.

The Rotary Club of Thomasville partnered with Second Harvest of South Georgia and MNW Boys & Girls Club of Thomasville for this event.