Community ReFREEgerator offers free food for Tallahassee's Southside

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Feeding the community one fully stocked fridge at at a time. That's exactly what Tonya Williams has set out to do.

In October, Williams launched the Community ReFREEgerator. Located in front of the Faith Deliverance Pentecostal Anointed House of Prayer, the community refrigerator is available for anyone to stop by and grab some food.

The fridge works on the honor system, written on the door is, "Be mindful of others. Don't take everything today. Take a few items."

"One day, I saw the idea on Twitter," said Williams.

Since then, it has become a hit in the community. Williams says she refills the fridge around noon Monday-Friday. The fridge is usually empty by nightfall.

Everything inside the fridge is paid for by community donations. Williams' grandmother makes sandwiches daily to go inside the fridge.

"It's amazing how with this side of town and the negativity that comes along with that people as a community. I've had people from all sides of town donate to this cause. They're seeing it as an area that needs more attention and needs more food," said Williams.

The fridge is located at 1139 Kissimme Street. You can also find the link to donate on the ReFREEgerators Instagram page.

https://www.instagram.com/tallahassee_refreegerator/?utm_medium=copy_link