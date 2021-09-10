Community rallies behind healthcare workers, donate $50K to Tallahassee Memorial Foundation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Just off of Centerville Road and within the walls of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, doctors and nurses are battling a pandemic-- causing unimaginable stress and pain.

"When you're under that kind of stress-- we're talking about people who have saved many people's lives but they've also been there to hold patient's hands in their final hours and they've been doing this now for a year and a half."

Rebeccah Lutz is a Development Officer at the Tallahassee Memorial Foundation. It's a foundation focused on helping patients at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

"We were really focused on raising support for telemedicine because that was a way that we could still get healthcare to the community by protecting patients and healthcare providers."

Now, the tables have turned. Donors across Tallahassee stepped up their game-- giving a total of $50,000 to support the men and women saving lives.

"In addition to giving donations, we've also had restaurants, individuals donate food so they've worked with us to schedule food deliveries."

Thanks to donors, nurses and doctors have a place to rest. The hospital-- using the donations to build respite rooms all throughout the building.

"And this is a place where anybody working in the hospital can come and recharge. We have aromatherapy, massage chairs, our animal therapy teams are musical therapy teams are coming in to meet with the healthcare heroes."

A gesture that will go a long way.

"So it really is just an encouragement. It's just enough kindness and encouragement to help them keep going so they can continue to provide excellent healthcare to our community. "

You can donate to the Tallahassee Memorial Foundation by heading over to their website.