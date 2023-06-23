Community rallies around paralyzed officer who lost daughter in tree accident

MONTICELLO, FL (WTXL) — Workers at the Jefferson County Correctional Institution coming together off-duty to support a colleague paralyzed from an accident through a fundraiser.

A tree fell on Jerron Shaw's car in March in Northeast Tallahassee injuring him and killing his daughter.

People from across the Big Bend came out to the Jefferson County Recycling Facility to show their support for correctional officer Jerron Smith, who is paralyzed from that accident in March.

The cookout fundraiser raised over $6,000 for the family in a matter of less than three hours.

Michael Terhune came to Monticello from Tallahassee to grab over fifteen boxes of grilled chicken and ribs to support the family.

"I saw a flyer for it and the guys who went to the actual call from Tallahassee Fire Department are good friends of mine," Terhune said.

Terhune worked with the Tallahassee Fire Department for 28 years and started a non-profit Team Guardian, to support law enforcement, first responders and veterans during tough times.

He came to Monticello Friday to contribute to the fundraiser supporting Jefferson County Correctional Officer Jerron Shaw.

Shaw was paralyzed after a tree fell on his car in Northeast Tallahassee in March. His daughter was in the car with him. She died from her injuries.

"I am delivering meals to the crew that actually worked on the deputy and his daughter that day," Terhune said.

Shaw's colleagues at the Jefferson County Correctional Institution used their time off to spend the day cooking meals to help raise money to support the Shaw family.

Warden Tim Mills said it was the least they could do.

"He's going through a tough time right now. He's one of ours," Mills said. "One thing we do is at the department of corrections, Jefferson CI, we look out after each other. Like I said, there's not a lot I can do right now. We can pray for him and we can try to put some money in his pocket."

Doing that through grilling some barbecue for someone who Mills said was a fantastic co-worker with a positive attitude.

"He always kept everybody upbeat," Mills said. "He's keeping a positive attitude. He told me the other day he's gonna walk again and I have no doubt that he will."

Terhune said he wants to help get him back on his feet despite not knowing him personally.

"He has a long road ahead of him," Terhune said. "Whatever we can do to continue and assist the family in that road to recovery is what the community needs to come together."

While the cookout fundraiser is over for now, you can still make donations to the Shaw family by contacting the Jefferson Correctional Institution.