Community raises concerns about litter, sidewalk maintenance in Frenchtown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "I've been here all my life," said Gwendolyn Thomas.

Frenchtown is home to Thomas, she says over the years it's evolved and improved, but she's noticed more litter making its way onto their sidewalks recently.

"People pass by and drop bags and trash you know of the street," Thomas said.

That trash caught Stanley Sims' eye.

Sims walked with City staff Monday, to show them the problem too.

"Access to the sidewalks are obstructed by debris, trees," Sims said.

He says litter isn't the only thing that can use some attention.

"The broken sidewalks and the unsafe and the high speed of Old Bainbridge Road with our children commuting in the morning," said Sims.

Old Bainbridge Road is a county road but the City of Tallahassee helps with maintenance.

The city says they have started some work in the area to address concerns and will continue.

A city spokesperson says if approved they are hoping The Frenchtown Neighborhood First Plan would help address Neighborhood Image and placemaking

Something neighbors say they are looking forward to.

"We know what we need to make our community cleaner, brighter and safer," said Sims.

Improvement that the community says is needed sooner than later.

"We can always stand for improvement," said Thomas.

The city says if you have issues with roads or things like littering you can file a complaint on their app DigitTally.

City officials will discuss the next steps in the Neighborhood First Plan in the next few months.

