Community petition to address Lake Munson issues

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County has extended a draw down for Lake Munson to help reduce harmful algae blooms, but some people are saying more still needs to be done.

Terry Ryan is the Co-Founder of Tallahassee Sewage and Wakulla Basin Advocacy Group. He said extending the lake's draw down until Spring 2024 is only the first step in fixing the problems with algae blooms.

Ryan said after feeling unheard by county commissioners, he's now asking people to sign a petition for more change to happen.

He is asking for things like requesting information from companies about dredging the bottom of the lake to reduce sediments that cause the harmful blooms.

Ryan said he wants to restore the beauty and recreational use of the lake once and for all.

"I like to go out and do fishing and I go kayaking and so on we like to see it restored to its former grandeur," said Ryan.

The petition already has over 100 signatures. Ryan said they're looking to hit 1,000. Once they do, he said they'll bring their concerns with the added support back to the county commission.