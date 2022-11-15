Community outreach meeting on Tuesday night to discuss how to spend $2.1 million to improve Bond Neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Celebrating student success and strengthening relationships in the Bond Community of Tallahassee.

City of Tallahassee and Bond Community leaders came together to host a neighborhood outreach event on Monday at Bond Elementary School. The goal was to celebrate the school's academic improvements and enhance neighborhood safety relations by bringing Tallahassee Police to Monday's event.

Safety is just one part of the $6.4 million Greater Bond Neighborhood First Plan.

Leann Watts-Williams, the Supervisor of the Neighborhood Affairs Division, said events like this one are key to future growth.

"A safe place for the children and residents is always great and it enhances the positive law enforcement relations with the residents and youth in the neighborhood," said Williams.

2.1 million of those dollars are still on the table to improve the Bond Neighborhood.

To get input on how to spend that money, an outreach meeting is set to take place Tues., Nov.15, night at the Smith-Williams center, located at 2295 Pasco Street in Tallahassee starting at 6 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public.

