Community organizations working to shelter the homeless

Right now, a number of organizations are working to make sure no one has to be out in the cold.

Renee Miller is the Pastor at City Walk Urban Mission. They have three housing programs for people who are experiencing homelessness and are currently sheltering 55 people at their church.

However, Miller said they're unable to take in any more people for emergency cold weather sheltering due to being short staffed. "If we were going to do that, we would have to hire at least three more people and that's a lot of overnight care, hire security, and we do not have the resources to be able to do that," said Miller.

Even though Miller doesn't have the space, she is still trying to lend a helping hand by offering free food, socks, blankets, gloves and hygiene products at their thrift store off North Monroe Street.

Although places like City Walk are already at capacity, places like the Kearney Center are available for anyone needing to escape the cold this, after donations of 50 extra cots, sheets, towels and blankets were given.

"Everybody's pretty much full, like it's hard. Aside from us, I'm not sure if anybody else has the availability but we definitely have it. I can definitely assure that we have the space," said Trey McHenry, Senior Shelter Manager at the Kearney Center.

McHenry said they'll be able to take in up to 425 people who need a place to stay. However, the issue is getting the information out to those who need it most.

Marie Vandenberg, the community director at Big Bend Homeless Coalition's HOPE Community, said they're prepared to take in any families who are in need of a place to stay, but no one has showed up yet.

"Obviously folks who are experiencing homelessness don't have a TV, so they're not going to get that news there. They may or may not have a phone or a way to charge their phone, so there is a disconnect," said Vandenberg.

Instead, they're relying on community outreach teams and word of mouth to let families who are experiencing homelessness know they have a place for them to stay.

Vandenberg is hoping the effort of the community will help the most vulnerable. "It's cold. I can't imagine spending the night unsheltered, in your car, in the woods, in a tent in this freezing cold weather," said Vandenberg.

Both the Kearney Center and HOPE Community will be open for overnight cold weather shelters until 9 p.m.