Community members upset due to loss of CVS on Southside of Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "It's convenient because it's on this side of town and we're losing so many businesses. They're closing and we're having to go further. We're going to definitely miss CVS," said community member Nettie Walker-Palmore.

Nettie Walker-Palmore is a Tallahassee native and one of many surprised about the closing of CVS pharmacy on South Monroe Street. This pharmacy sits in the heart of the Southside of Tallahassee where many people can walk to receive their medication.

In a statement to ABC 27, CVS includes their reason to close that location reading in part:

"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community's store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community."

Despite their reasoning many community members are left with the task of finding a new pharmacy that is not only close in proximity but accepts their form of insurance.

"We need to have a variety especially with our healthcare plans. It's so inconvenient," said Walker-Palmore.

Tallahassee's Bond Community Health Center CEO, Temple Robinson said they are anticipating an increase in customers and are preparing now.

"Our biggest concern would be space and inventory. So, we try to make sure that we have some of the most common medication that people are using," said Robinson.

Bond Community Health Center will continue to offer mail orders and home delivery for prescriptions but that's not all. Longterm Bond would like to help fill the need and build an additional pharmacy right on South Monroe Street.

"We're very concerned. What we don't want to be is a pharmacy desert. So, we have a pharmacy here at our main site at Bond and we're looking to open a new one within a year," said Robinson.

