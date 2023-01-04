Community members speak out with new ideas to help save the community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “It’s not worth it. If you know that, ask yourself in 10 years will what I’m about to do, this grave thing, will it matter,” said Harold Edwards, a Tallahassee resident.

“There are those of us in the community that want to hear you. We want to hear how you’re feeling and we’re here to help, but you have to let us know what your needs are,” said Dr. Atira Charles.

After the first homicide of 2023, the city of Tallahassee has had enough. Now, community members are sharing their opinions on what they think should come next.

“A lot of support should be given to after school programs," said Edwards.

Edwards just experienced the loss of a classmate to gun violence just a few short months ago. He believes bringing resources right to the youth to stop things before they get started will cut down on violence in a major way.

Dr. Atira Charles a mother and former professor feels that those very programs should focus on the development of kids’ emotional and mental wellbeing.

“It allows them to gain some of the skills and character development and social emotional skills that are needed to navigate in this really tough world," said Charles.

Charles goes on to add that due to the isolation from covid years many kids are lacking social skills.

“The first action step is building awareness as a community,” said Charles.

