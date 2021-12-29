Community members respond to new CDC isolation guidelines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Recommended COVID isolation times have now been cut in half, with the CDC now suggesting only five days after COVID exposure instead of 10.

"I think that the CDC, what they put out is they've really looked at some of the science and the reports behind it and I think that within that five day period that an individual would be confined for the most infectious period," said FAMU Director of Student Health Services Tanya Tatum.

She added the move could help health care workers keep up with the growing number of positive cases coming from the Omicron variant.

"The shortened quarantine period means that we'll be able to accommodate and assist more people," added Tatum. Still, she says, "I think we're in for a little rough ride."

This after more than 2,700 people visited FAMU's testing site Monday. The high demand for testing also prompted Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare to release a statement saying they're seeing a quote "tremendous strain on our already busy ERs, delaying patients with true emergencies from receiving the care they need."

Even though the shortened isolation times may ease this strain, community members like Victoria Hill say it makes them feel less safe than before.

"I mean obviously we want to trust the officials that they know what they're talking about and that it would be safer to quarantine for a less amount of time," said Hill, "but I think it is kind of ironic the fact that the omicron variant is kind of ramping up and taking over, and they shorten the quarantine time."

While the quarantine time has been shortened, the CDC does recommend that those who do quarantine wear a mask around others for at least five additional days.