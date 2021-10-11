Community members raise concerns over three Tallahassee shootings within eight hours

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Getting to the bottom of the gun violence problem is going to take work from the police department, faith leaders and community members across Tallahassee.

"We are fighting a major fight to keep communities safe," said Pastor Gregory James.

From Saturday night into Sunday morning, shootings in Griffin Heights, Cascades Park and Pasco Street resulted in five people hurt.

Now community members like Lamonte Moye want answers from leaders around Tallahassee about how they're planning on solving the violence problem that's making itself known around the city.

"We're losing lives left and right due to the devastation of COVID, and the last thing we as a black community needs, in particular, is to be losing our loved ones due to violence or gun violence," said Moye.

Faith leaders across Tallahassee are working together to bring faith into the community, saying a stronger relationship in faith may help in getting people to put down their guns.

Christic Henry, however, says whatever the solution may be, it has to be fluid, saying the motives behind the shootings need to be addressed specifically whether it's gang related, an accident or random acts of violence, saying what solution that works for one problem may not fix the others.

"I want to make sure that as a community we're looking at violence and crime in its reality, and not putting it all in one bucket and framing our city as a violent city, because that's not the case," said Henry.

Community members striving to make a safer community for the future of Tallahassee

"At the end of the day these folks that are dying are not a statistic, they're not a number, they're people," said Henry.