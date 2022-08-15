Community members, neighbors put out Holton Street apartment fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An emergency scene at Leon Arms Apartments in Tallahassee off of Holton St. brought community members and neighbors together during a time of need.

On Thursday, an apartment at the complex caught on fire. Neighbors say about 10 people came out to help get the blaze under control.

Deja Manning said she helped get fire extinguishers to others putting the fire out.

"I gave mine and I think another lady gave hers, I think there was like three fire extinguishers," said Manning.

Trish Brown, who doesn't live at the complex, said she was already there helping another family, but when she saw the smoke she brought the fire extinguishers up into apartment and started spraying.

"Three women and a gentleman actually came to the aid to actually like give me a fire extinguisher, I was like, this is what this is supposed to be about and that's a community coming together and helping each other," said Manning .

Brown said it took around 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Everyone there that day, like Jacoby Hart, proud to see neighbors helping neighbors.

"It actually made me feel good, I haven't seen something like that in a long time. Just that little situation, you know I see hope for the future. For the community," said Hart.