Community members gather for prayer vigil in Quincy

For some families in Gadsden County, 2022 has been a year of hardships, from issues with violence, to recent layoffs of at least 50 Trulieve employees across the Big Bend.

Through these tough times, Jimmy Salters, the Chaplain for the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, believes that prayer is needed now more than ever.

"Everybody that's hurting for whatever reason we gather as Christians to pray for our community and pray for a safe holiday," said Salters.

Carla Seabra, lives in Chattahoochee but traveled to Quincy to be part of the prayer vigil at the courthouse square. She says the best gift you can give someone in times like this is a prayer.

"We can give things," said Seabra, "We can give our love, our gifts, share our food, but the best thing you can give is prayer."

Seabra says in addition to praying, we can help those in need by showing them support this holiday season.

"They don't care about weather, they don't care about business. At the Christmas season everyone is busy, but they choose some time to be together for other people," Seabra explained.

A togetherness that Salters hopes keeps this community united through prayer.

"We love our country, we love our state, we love our leaders," said Salters. "And that's the Christian thing to do and we're looking for a better day of working together and staying united and getting rid of violence."

To help those employees impacted by those layoffs, there will be a re-employment open house Wednesday, December 21. It's happening at 1140 West Clark Street in Quincy. There will be two sessions happening from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 1p.m. to 3 p.m.