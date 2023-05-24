Community Member steps up for City Walk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "It would be beautiful, and I know it could happen, if someone were to donate a building," said Joketra Horne.

Joketra Horne is the founder of the Horne Foundation. An organization whose mission is to help the homeless. Over the last few years, the Horne Foundation has partnered with City Walk to do just that. Now Horne is working to keep City Walk's doors open, raising over 2,000 dollars earlier this month. She believes City Walk is irreplaceable.

"They can stay here and develop relationships. They have a ministry. They're all just working as a family," said Horne.

This push for help comes after City Walk was ordered to vacate their building for not meeting fire and building code requirements. City Walk has begun evacuating their building but have not shut down operations. Currently about 20 people still live there.

"We're actively looking for a place. If we had a place to go to, we would have already moved," said Renee Miller.

Operator Renee Miller says she's afraid of what may happen in the gap period between stopping and finding a new place.

"We need every single day here that we can possibly have so that we don't end up with say a tent city," said Miller.

Earlier this month City Walk Urban Mission motioned for a dismissal against the counterclaim from the city of Tallahassee. I reached out to the City Attorney's Office, and they had this to say about City Walk's motion to dismiss.

"If the owner fails to bring the property into compliance, the cases will be returned to the Code Board for the imposition of fines."

Probing people like Horne to step in to help.

"Just give to City Walk!"