Community looks forward to new fire station coming to southside Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Southside Tallahassee will see another fire station in the area soon but it's not your normal station.

"My mother's house burned and they lost virtually everything in the house," said Thomas Colbert a pastor in Tallahassee that lives right off of Lake Bradford Road.

Colbert said, "If there'd been a fire station closer I feel they would have known more about where and how to get to the house."

Colbert's story is one reason why the city is putting another fire station on the southside.

Sitting right on the corner of Lake Bradford and Gamble Street, where the Water Treatment Plant is.

"Putting this fire station on the southside is to enhance the response time in that area," said Deputy City Manager Cynthia Barber.

She said the current stations closest to them serve a large geographical area and can make it harder to respond.

But this station will be different, also catering to youth as well as neighborhood services with a resiliency hub.

"Putting some programs like our TEMPO re-engagement center there, some of our code and resiliency officers that help neighborhoods to restore certain types of conditions," Barber said.

Neighbors say they are excited to see what productive things they have to offer for youth in the area.

"I think it's a good idea to have them something to do," said Natasha McNealy.

The goal, making this the community's fire station.

"Enhance the level of service and involvement and engagement with the community," said Barber.

City commissioners will decide whether to approve the architect of the project at their next meeting.

The city expects to have the station up and running at the latest in 2024.