Community leaders throw support behind LCSO 'Anatomy of Homicide Project'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Sheriff's Office is focused on putting an end to gun violence. It's the main topic of Leon County Sheriff's Office and Florida Sheriffs Associations 'Anatomy of Homicide' study.

It's also a personal matter for Tallahassee Urban League President Curtis Taylor.

"Just three weeks ago, my granddaughter was shot. Praise God she survived," he said.

Taylor says just outside the Urban League window is a community in peril.

"All around us, we have victims of gun violence. All around us, we have drug dealers."

Now Taylor is calling for a change.

"I've reached out to the mayor to see if we can beef up police at public housing. I've reached out to HUD to see if we can change the density of public housing."

The Anatomy of Homicide report was requested by Sheriff Walt McNeil. The official findings revealed at least 141 homicides in Leon county in the last 5 years. 35% of those homicides took place in the 32304 zip code. The majority of the suspects are young African American men.

"It's troubling. It's gripping. It tears at the heart," said Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor.

Chairman Bill Proctor says it's time for the county commission to put policies focused directly on crime on the table.

"From the data we have from the Sheriff, policy recommendation. What can we do to bring relief to the problem identified," said Proctor.

The report establishes many solutions, but one that Commissioner Proctor wants to propose immediately in a Leon County Commission on the Status of Men and Boys.

"There's no overnight quick fix but to make the systemic and methodical changes and efforts to address the hardships felt by certain demographics is necessary. That's what I'm committed to doing."

While Curtis Taylor believes the other key to change is by stepping up as neighbors.

"We need to stop this and we need to realize that we might save our own sons or daughters or ourselves if we're willing to step up to the plate. We need everybody in the game," said Taylor.

Chairman Proctor plans to bring the report before the commission. On December 11, the Tallahassee Urban League will address the community and lay out more plans for change in the community.