Community leaders say 'enough', holds discussion on fixing gun violence problem

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Coming off of more mass shootings across the country and eight shooting deaths since the beginning of the year in Tallahassee.

Leaders from all aspects of the community came together Friday to say, "enough".

The community discussion and panel, hosted by Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, discussed different solutions to gun violence.

Some solutions that have been implemented here in Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee Urban League has partnered with Publix to help get teenagers jobs to minimize free time.

Springfield Apartments has partnered with TPD to invest in a neighborhood watch program, increasing community awareness on crime and investing more on security systems at the apartment complex located in the 32304 area code.

Jeremy Block, who's lived in Tallahassee for over six years, is pushing for more to be done on gun violence in Tallahassee.

"It has to be significant, it has to be talked about," said Block.

Last month Block wanted the county to look into gun buy-back programs. Although the county found in a report that gun buy-back programs aren't effective, in reducing violence, he disagrees, adding that it's only one of multiple solutions that should be looked at.

"I'd be interested in a higher age limit for purchasing, and I would be a fan of a higher waiting period between actually purchasing a gun taking possession of it," said Block.

Cecka Green with the Leon County Children's Services said during her speaking portion that there isn't one solution to gun violence, but there has to be a multiple solutions.

Green said one way to help lower violence in the county could start with a larger investment towards early childhood educaiton from parents.

"If we can get the learning started with the parents, the grandparents, and then transition them to early learning centers and then reinforce that and expand on that, we have a child that is interested in school, interested in learning, and not as interested in the deterrents that take them away from that learning," said Green."