Community leaders respond after another month of gun violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 17-year-old student for having a loaded gun on school property Friday.

They say it happened at Rickards High School.

No one was hurt, but guns have been a common factor in neighborhoods and city leaders say safety is a top priority.

Even with one day remaining in the month of April, there have been numerous instances of gun violence in the community.

ABC 27 checked with the Tallahassee Police Department and as of Friday afternoon, between April 1 and April 29, there were 13 shooting incidents with injury.

Gun violence is an issue Mutaqee Akbar, the NAACP Tallahassee chapter president says needs to stop.

This year, police, city leaders, and the Leon County Sheriff's Office have held several community meetings to find solutions to that problem.

But Akbar says it hasn't been enough.

Curtis Taylor, the president of the Tallahassee Urban league said the community has an epidemic when it comes to gun violence.

The Urban League has been holding meetings to come up with answers.

Taylor says guns stolen out of unlocked cars is a big problem and added deadly shootings in the city could be prevented if only neighbors could communicate better without escalating to violence.