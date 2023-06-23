Community leaders react to deadly shooting outside McDonald's

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Business is back to normal for the most part, for the McDonald's on Pensacola Street in Tallahassee. Although a reminder of those victims of Thursday's shooting overlooks the parking lot. Red balloons were tied to the railing.

Community leaders say the shooting is cause for concern.

"The alarm bells should be going off for everybody," said Curtis Taylor, president and CEO of the Tallahassee Urban League.

If you tried to go to McDonald's or a business near McDonald's on Pensacola street Thursday, you would have been met with crime scene tape.

A shooting happened at around 5 p.m. According to Tallahassee police, it was an argument that started down the road near the Palmer Munroe Center.

Trenton Tompkins shot a man who died on scene in the McDonald's Parking lot, a juvenile who feared for his life shot Tompkins who later died.

Taylor says the shooting is just another example of the dangers people face on a day to day basis.

"We are so hurt, we are so devastated. We feel the pain of these parents that are losing their children every day," said Taylor.

One woman I spoke with Thursday witnessed the shooting with her 7-year-old in the car with her. She didn't want to go on camera for an interview but says once the shooting started she told her son to get down on the floor of the car.

State Attorney Jack Campbell says it's still too early to make a final decision on charges. But TPD says the 'Stand Your Ground' law could be a factor. Tallahassee Attorney Don Pumphrey explains how the law works in these cases.

"In shooting cases where there are multiple shooters, and multiple people with lethal force, it becomes even more complicated with that facet when one person can protect the life of another human being and still apply stand your ground," said Pumphrey.

Tallahassee City Commissioner Curtis Richardson says there's a sense of urgency to make a change.

"We are looking to give more resources to our police dept. more police officers, to give them the kind of technology that they need in order to be successful at intervening in these crimes, preventing these crimes where that can happen," said Richardson.

Some of the charges could include a juvenile being in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence. State Attorney Jack Campbell says his office is considering a lot of facts and evidence and he expects more to come in as the investigation goes on.