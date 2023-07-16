Community joins in downtown Tallahassee clean-up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Saturday mornings there's a lot going on in downtown Tallahassee. On Saturday July 15 while some people visited the downtown market, others chose to help pick up trash for the Downtown Improvement Authority's Clean-Up. Zamari Lewis, Administrative Intern with the Improvement Authority is behind the small volunteer cleanups planned for July.

"We had about ten to fifteen people come out today which felt pretty good because it means that the word getting out there about helping in the community and it shows that people care about this community," said Lewis.

One of those volunteers, Tanvee Doddi who is part of the key club at Rickards.

"Our club gave us the opportunity to come here and pick up trash," said Doddi. "You know to help make Tallahassee a little bit more beautiful and to clean up the environment."

Doddi says even though the goal is to pick up trash, the impacts are also much greater for members of the club.

"It's not like we're just sitting at home playing video games or something, we're actually coming out getting some Vitamin D here," said Doddi. "Just coming out here and getting a little bit of exercise, but also just helping out."

For people like Eryn Russell the event is part of a much bigger goal she set as a New Year's resolution to do a clean-up every month.

"It was an opportunity for me to come into a new space and do a cleanup there or assist with the cleanup," said Russell.

For her, all it takes is a pair of gloves and a trash bag to make a difference.

"it gets people out of their homes into a new space, it helps us take ownership of the space that we live in. I've lived in Tallahassee my entire life and so being apart of making sure it stays beautiful is something I think all residents should participate in," Russell explained.

The Downtown Improvement Authority has another clean up planned for July 17 from 3-5 p.m. If you're interested you're asked to meet at the TCC Innovation Center.