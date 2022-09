TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hundreds of first responders, friends and family-members gathered in Tallahassee Thursday to remember Tallahassee Fire Department captain Brenden Rudy.

Rudy died in a car accident Saturday evening.

He was a member of the fire department for 13 years.

During his funeral those who knew him spoke about his leadership and the impact he will forever-have on them and this community.

Rudy was just 35 years old.