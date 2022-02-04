Community gives input to city leaders, law enforcement on solutions to help stop violence

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — A deadly start to 2022 in the Tallahassee area. So far five deadly shootings took place in the month of January alone and now community leaders are working together to prevent it from happening to someone you know.

Almost 100 people joined Thursday night's virtual discussion put on by Tallahassee City Commissioner Jack Porter and Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil.

"No one is born and grew up to say I want to be a murderer. Nobody does that, but some circumstances and events in the life of persons in our community get us to that point."'

Neighbors talked for two hours about ways to cut down on violence in our community.

The majority of the participants agreed that a path to crime starts from childhood but some students say stricter laws and more after-school programs could be the solution.

"Taking down gun shops and advertisements for gun shops within our city, revisiting our firearm laws and ordinances."

Adner Marcelin was a group leader to students ranging from elementary to high school.

One group said more help is needed when it comes to gun control in the city. They also suggested increasing the age required to buy a gun.

"Making an effort to confiscate guns off of our streets."

Tuesday, Tallahassee Police said they took 38 guns off the streets in January alone.

But that's not the only solution that was suggested Thursday night.

"Our young people said that there isn't enough opportunities for people to express themselves in healthy ways."

Another group leader said she had participants from as young as 11 along with retired educators.

Both said local schools could be doing more to prepare students for life out of the classroom.

"If we don't listen to them we will never be able to meet their needs and prevent these types of things from happening."

City leaders and law enforcement took notes on all suggestions, hoping to take the first step toward a solution.

