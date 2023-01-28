Community giveaway happening Saturday in Havana

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — A free community giveaway for people in need in our community is happening Saturday.

Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach is sponsoring that giveaway. You'll find clothes and shoes for all ages and genders available.

Organizer, Anissa Butler, says it's important to have these kinds of giveaways, as inflation puts a strain on many households.

"It's so important because the cost of things is going up. People can take that money and pay their bills, they can pay their mortgage, electricity because it's to the point now things are so high and people can't afford it," she said.

It's all happening tomorrow at Mayflower AME Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. That's on Jamieson Road in Havana. It will be first come, first served. You should bring a bag or box to put your items in, as they will not be provided.