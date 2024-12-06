Community-driven plans to revitalize Thomasville's municipal auditorium

Watch the video to see how this project will impact Thomasville’s economy.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

City leaders are reaching out to the community for input on the future of this iconic space

I'm exploring what neighbors envision for this auditorium and how it could shape the city's future.

Since the 1940s, the Thomasville Municipal Auditorium has stood as a gathering place for Southwest Georgia.

Earlier this week, I shared with you plans to bring new life to the auditorium.

"No community our size would have an auditorium like this, and over the years, it's been the focus of the community," said Faircloth.

Tom Faircloth, who's lived in Thomasville for over 80 years, tells me the auditorium held a variety of different meetings, entertainment events and graduations.

"I just remember how big it was, how huge it was, what the stage was like, and seeing these two artists whose performances I had heard on the radio and seen on TV. The fact that they were coming to Thomasville was very exciting for me as a junior high school student," said Faircloth.

Now, plans are in motion to reimagine this historic space.

A global planning team, with experience in over 2,000 projects worldwide, is conducting a feasibility study to decide what's next for this landmark.

Their focus? Balancing modern updates with preserving the auditorium's legacy.

"Thinking about why this building was built in the first place, how it served the community over time, and how that history can help shape its future," said Buhler

Gena Buhler, head of strategy and operations for Theatre Projects, says the study will explore everything from branding and technology upgrades to expanding the building's functionality—such as adding elevators and improving accessibility for both performers and guests.

While the building remains structurally sound, updates to fire safety systems, lighting, and aesthetics are also being considered.

All this change Buhler says will have a significant impact on Thomasville's local economy.

"We see that when we come for arts and entertainment, we are shopping, we are going to dinner, we have folks who are staying in hotels but we also bring jobs," said Buhler.

City leaders are asking neighbors to fill out asurvey to share their vision for this space.