The 5th annual diabetes, health and wellness fair is set to take place Saturday, inviting the community out for free screenings, food and more.

Sponsored by Bond Community Health Center and Rotary Club of Tallahassee Southside, the annual event will include free screenings, health information, food, snow cones and music.

The event will be held Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bond Community Health Center, located at 1720 S. Gadsden Street in Tallahassee.