Community committees respond to officer-involved shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two committees are currently in place to keep the community and police relations positive in the wake of officer-involved shootings.

Both groups say the one thing the Tallahassee community needs most in the wake of tragedy is transparency, and that they're working to keep the lines of communication open as police investigate Thursday night's shooting.

Rudy Ferguson leads the Citizens Advisory Committee, established to bridge the gap between law enforcement officers and the community. His group has sent out a survey for community members to share the experiences they've had with law enforcement in Tallahassee in the last year or two, including how they feel and what changes and improvements need to be made.

In addition to the Citizens Advisory Committee, the Police Citizen's Advisory Board is taking action as well. They are able to suggest changes in practices and policies that may improve police and community relations.

Board Chairman Rashad Mujahid said, "The chief is open for our input, the commissioners are open for input, and we feel this is something that is very vital to keep our community-police relations open and transparent and evolving to a better state because that's ultimately where we want to be. "

Both organizations want to hear from you.

You can respond to the Citizens Advisory Committee 22-question survey by clicking here.