Community Co-op Market to host its first annual Friendsgiving

Posted at 12:39 PM, Oct 19, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Community Co-op Market (CCM) is set to host their first annual "Friendsgiving", inviting the community out to join them for a celebratory, holiday buffet.

Benefitting the Florida Governor's Council on Indian Affairs, community members will reportedly have the opportunity to gather and enjoy music by local musician, Tim Russell, as CMM offers more than 20 holiday dishes to enjoy. Beer, wine and hors d'oeuvres will also be provided, according to CMM.

The Friendsgiving benefit will be held on November 3 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Community Co-op Market, located at 1235 Apalachee Parkway in Tallahassee, FL.

Tickets are $15.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Friendsgiving Feast + Benefit — Community Co-op Market (ccmgrocery.coop).

