Community Co-Op Market looks to partner with nonprofits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Community Co-Op market helped raise $18,000 last year as part of their "Change for our Community" program.

Rounding up just a couple quarters at the register and adding to an even bigger purpose.

"It's a really easy way to give back to our community," said Maledon Givens.

Givens is with the Community Co-Op Market and said it's part of their Change for our community program.

"It allows us to give organizations that might not receive money a quick little donation and it doesn't cost a lot for customers, but every penny truly does count," said Givens.

Last year, Givens said they were able to raise more than $18,000 to nonprofits across the Big Bend.

"And that's completely community-driven. It's done at the register. It's quick, easy and really adds up," said Givens.

Every month, they select a new one to sponsor, including the Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

Shari Hubbard with the Second Harvest said her nonprofits partnership extends beyond the donations at the register.

"A lot of people don't realize that our retail partners contribute to a lot of the food that comes into our food bank, last year it was 16 percent," said Hubbard. "Which amounted last year to more than $5,200 dollars which provides up to 21,000 meals."

Food donations include things like pantry items and even meats and dairy products to those struggling with food insecurity.

"We believe in increasing the health and wellness of our communities, so that does include food but it's also financial as well," said Givens. "If you're in a bad place financially then that really affects your life in a big way."

Community Co-Op is looking for more nonprofits to partner with. If you have a 501(c)(3) organization and want to get involved, you can find more information on how to sign up by clicking here.