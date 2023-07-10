Community calls for pedestrian safety on Dempsey Mayo Rd, county considers

LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — People living in the Westminster Oaks community off of Dempsey Mayo Road have said existing crosswalks are not enough and more needs to be done about pedestrian safety.

After three years of working with the county, progress is being made.

Westminster Oaks community member Marjorie Turnbull noticed increased traffic on Dempsey Mayo Road starting in 2018.

"The traffic was getting heavier and heavier because of growth in this end of town. We knew that Welaunee was going to be opening up," Turnbull said. "We decided we needed to be a part of that conversation."

Turnbull and other concerned neighbors went to the Leon County government.

"We needed to work with the county in coming up with some sort of solution that would ensure that we would not have a resident injured or killed," Turnbull said.

The solution may be finally coming to fruition, with Leon County Commissioners looking at solutions recommended by an engineering firm that took a look at the road safety conditions.

The experts at Halff Engineering said the current crosswalk is a "hazardous condition" for drivers and pedestrians.

They recommend raising the three crosswalks in the area, widening the sidewalks and relocating a current crosswalk.

Actions that Commissioner Brian Welch said the commission was glad to take a look at.

"We've seen tragedies throughout the community for several years, specifically down around school and campus where we have a lot of pedestrian traffic," Welch said. "Even in our residential areas, where we still have a lot of pedestrians, traffic, a lot of people are using bicycles and strollers on the side walk."

Turnbull also said this will benefit not just people in Westminster Oaks, but the whole area.

"There will be children walking to school, so we had to take into consideration the impact on those children as well," Turnbull said.

With the county looking at these measures, Turnbull said she hopes they will come close to their end goal.

"Pedestrian safety is the key," Turnbull said.

The County Board of Commissioners will be taking a closer look at the possible changes recommended at their meeting Tuesday.

