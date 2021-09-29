Community and Faith Leaders hold Stop the Violence service to honor violent crime victims

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A special worship service taking place in Quincy at the Gadsden County Courthouse.

Faith Leaders from both Gadsden and Leon Counties came together with the Gadsden County Sheriff's department for prayer and a call to stop violent crimes in the Big Bend.

Shaun Potter Sr. who lost his son in June to a violent crime took the stage tonight to plead with the community to watch over their kids and to stop the violence.

"Now they're out here pointing firearms at each other for what reason," said Potter Sr. We don't even know. Because my son played ball with all of them came up playing on the same team, against each other and now they're pointing firearms at each other. Come on this is Quincy, this is Gadsden County. This has got to stop."

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office will be holding a week-long prayer event to bring faith leaders and community members together. The first service will be this Saturday at Sawdust Community Park at 10:00 a.m.