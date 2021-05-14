Committee of 99 hosts first in-person banquet since pandemic began

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Thursday night, the Committee of 99 held its fourth annual banquet to honor those who protect the community. The occasion marked the first in-person banquet since the COVID-19 pandemic, so 2020 and 2021 awards were presented.

The 2020 award winners were:

Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award Runner-Up – Investigator Paul Osborn

Sheriff Larry Campbell Distinguished Career Service Award – Chief Steven Outlaw (retired)

The 2021 award winners were:

Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award – Officer Chad Davis

Sheriff Larry Campbell Distinguished Career Service Award – Major Rod Looney

The organization was started in 1981 by local Tallahassee business leaders from all areas of business and commerce and was "to demonstrate to the local city and county law enforcement that the community was solidly behind its law enforcement officers," according to the Florida Sheriff's Association.