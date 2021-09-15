Commissioners vote to recommend masks rather than adopt creative COVID strategies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — This week's county commission discussion centered around creative COVID mitigation strategies, like requiring masks for entry into county buildings and also for county event funding.

Commissioners voted to recommend masks instead of requiring them for entry into county facilities.

"I'm disappointed with the results of tonight's meeting," said Commissioner Kristin Dozier.

Dozier first proposed creative mitigation strategies last week during a special meeting on COVID. She joined this week's meeting from quarantine after recent COVID-19 exposure from a family member.

Now she says, "Looking at the metrics could really help us understand what happened in the last couple months, and importantly, from what I'm hearing from public health and hospital folks, make sure that we have the right policies in place if we see another surge starting to happen."

Some public commentors believe masking up should remain a personal choice, saying, "I'm here to remind you that your policies violate the principals on which Americans operate. ... You'll be met with non-compliance every step of the way."

According to the Department of Health, the county's positivity rate slightly declined over the last measured week, currently standing at 10.7 percent with 1,662 confirmed cases.

At commissioner Dozier's request, and with board consensus, health leaders will provide a more in-depth look at COVID numbers and mitigation strategies during the board's next meeting on October 12.

