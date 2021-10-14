Commissioners vote to challenge anti-riot bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee will now join litigation challenging House Bill 1, known as the anti-riot bill.

It's a matter of maintaining home rule.

As written, HB1 allows local police to challenge budgets.

It opens cities to liability for poor riot control, and creates or strengthens penalties against those it deems rioters.

It also gives the Governor the authority to alter the budgets of local governments should they reduce their law enforcement budgets, which Mayor John Dailey says is not ideal.

"Anytime you virtually give someone a line item veto of your budget, in particular law enforcement just because they might disagree with it, that can be problematic, so it comes down to home rule authority. Local governments should have the opportunity to set their own budgets and set their own policy," said Mayor Dailey.

Members of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee spoke against the bill during the meeting, calling it a direct threat to free speech, and many attendees applauded the unanimous decision.

The Public Right's Project and Southern Poverty Law Center plan to file litigation within the next three weeks.