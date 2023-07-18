Commissioners reject citizens proposal to protect Wakulla Springs

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Commissioners chose not to second a proposal that aims to protect Wakulla Springs for discussion at the County Commission meeting Monday night.

People in Wakulla are asking for stricter regulations on new developments. They made an ordinance that regulates commercial developments that use, store or dispose of hazardous substances or petroleum products. The Commissioners voted on it Monday night.

"We all want to protect the water, but the ordinance it's just not feasible," Commissioner Ralph Thomas said to the people at the meeting.

Commissioner Thomas's reasoning's to reject the ordinance was because they were not given the exact location to where underground cave is that people are concerned about new developments being built near. He also explained that they don't want to get into legal problems.

People were upset by the decision. Some yelled at the commissioners and two people were escorted out by police.

"Were not giving up," citizen Ana Garner told commissioners.

Right now, the county will continue to stick with the regulations they currently have in place.

