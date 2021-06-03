Commissioners discuss use of force ahead of Citizen Police Review Board meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mayor Pro Tem Jeremy Matlow called the Tallahassee Police Department into question ahead of a citizen Review Board Meeting Thursday.

He wants to discuss the city's use of force policy following the arrest of Jacquez Kirkland in May.

"We're in the middle of a national conversation that saying best practices aren't good enough," said Matlow.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell told leaders the use of force caught on camera May 17th was justified. Matlow, in turn, signaled frustration with what's happened since.

"When we have incidents like this and we continue to do nothing it sends a very strong signal," Matlow said.

One problem with the arrest video is that body cameras were obscured during the most controversial moments when force was used.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell called for immediate changes to body camera practices Wednesday. The supplier, Axon is working to provide more secure mounts.

"I just issued an email today saying that the magnetic mounts will no longer be used until the new mounts come in, and everyone will use the tightly secured pocket mounts," said Revell.

Matlow sums up the main message in all of this.

"The best thing we can do for our officers on the street is restore trust in our community," he said.

Commissioners cut this evening's discussion short, so as not to improperly influence any members of the Citizen's Police Review Board in this case.