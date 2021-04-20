Commissioners consider COVID-19 monument

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — Commissioners will vote on whether to erect a monument honoring the people in Gadsden County who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

If approved, it would feature 92 red and white flags and a bell that would sound 92 times for each of the virus's victims.

"We've lost 92 people, Gadsden county residents, to the COVID virus," said Commissioner Brenda Holt. "And we want to honor the people in the county, and show them what 92 looks like by putting that up on the courthouse square to remind them to take safety precautions, to work hard to make sure that all of our citizens get to live another day."

Commissioner Holt requested the Loss of Life Flag Memorial.

She's also responsible for the roundabout on Barack Obama Blvd. and the mural on the side of the Edward J. Butler Governmental Complex.