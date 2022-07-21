Commissioner Proctor to hold town hall meeting in Woodville community

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor is set to hold a town hall meeting in the Woodville community on Thursday, August 4.

Proctor will lead the discussion of septic alternatives, septic-to-sewer projects, Lake Munson and proposed residential developments near the intersection of Woodville Highway and Capital Circle SE.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Woodville Community Center, located at 8000 Old Woodville Rd.

For more information, contact Rayshell Holmes at (850) 606-5300 or HolmesR@LeonCountyFL.gov.

