Commissioner Porter, LCSO to host town hall combating violence from youth perspective

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — City leaders are getting in on the conversation on how to stop the violence.

Commissioner Jack Porter is asking teens 17 and younger to meet with her and the Leon County Sheriff's Office to address why violence is happening.

Along with how adults, local leaders and politicians should be responding.

Commissioner Porter says this conversation is something that has to be everyone's top priority.

The conversation will happen over Zoom Thursday night at 7 p.m.

