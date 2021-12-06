Watch
Comedian Katt Williams to perform at Tucker Center March 26

Tickets to go on sale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Katt Williams attends the LA Premiere of "Father Figures" in Los Angeles. Williams was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a driver. Williams is in jail Sunday, Oct, 7, 2018. He had come to Portland to perform in Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” comedy improv show Friday night. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Katt Williams Brings World War III Tour to Tallahassee
Posted at 3:39 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 15:39:23-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Comedian Katt Williams announced Monday that he is bringing his "World War III" Tour to Tallahassee on March 26, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center Box Office or on the Tucker Center website.

With a career spanning over 20 years, Williams has earned a worldwide reputation as one of today's top entertainers, having developed a career seeded with thousands of sold-out arenas, an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits.

