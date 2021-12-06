Comedian Katt Williams to perform at Tucker Center March 26

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Comedian Katt Williams announced Monday that he is bringing his "World War III" Tour to Tallahassee on March 26, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center Box Office or on the Tucker Center website.

With a career spanning over 20 years, Williams has earned a worldwide reputation as one of today's top entertainers, having developed a career seeded with thousands of sold-out arenas, an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits.