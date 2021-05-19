Comcast launches 'Lift Zones' in Tallahassee to help students stay connected

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Comcast announced Wednesday the creation of six "Lift Zones" in Tallahassee to give students safe spaces to connect to the internet to participate in virtual classes and complete schoolwork.

"When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, we saw quickly how a lack of Internet access was a major issue for students in our community who suddenly needed to learn virtually instead of in person. Comcast recognized and addressed that need by launching a Lift Zone at Apalachee Ridge Technology Learning Center,” said Christic Henry, Tech Center Coordinator for the Greater Apalachee Ridge Estates Neighborhood Association.

This initiative provides free hotspot connectivity both inside and outside the locations and access to hundreds of hours of digital skills content to help families and site coordinators navigate online learning.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has magnified the importance of digital inclusion for everyone. Internet access is more important than ever to ensure no students or families are left behind,” said Stefanie Bowden, External Affairs and Community Impact Specialist for Comcast in Tallahassee.

The Tallahassee Lift Zones are located at:

Apalachee Ridge Technology Learning Center

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Bend – Sunrise Place Club

The L.I.F.E. Center

The Oasis Center for Women and Girls

Pinewood Community Center