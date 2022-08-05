'Combs and Crowns Kids Day' set to take place on August 6

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — A back-to-school community service event, "Combs and Crowns Kids Day" is set to take place on Saturday, August 6.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be activities, food, school supplies, and free haircuts and styles for ages 4 through 18 in the Tallahassee community.

The FSU Chapter of the NAACP partnered with the City of Tallahassee Parks, Recreations and Neighborhoods-Walker Ford Community Center and the Loreen Mathews foundation to reportedly assist in promoting self confidence for the future leaders of the Tallahassee community as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

The event is open to children and teens and set to take place at Walker-Ford Community Center Annex, located at 2301 Pasco St.

Reportedly, there are special exclusives for the graduating class of 2023.

If interested in becoming a volunteer or sponsor for this event, contact the FSU chapter at (850)-629-9766 or naacpfsu1909@gmail.com.