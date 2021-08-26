Colquitt County Sheriff found dead after single-car accident

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Colquitt Police Chief Kenny Kirkland was found dead after a single-car accident.

"Wreck scene was hard to see from the road. Possible health problems caused the wreck. Chief Kirkland did not survive," Decatur County Sheriff Wiley Griffin posted to social media.

Please join us in keeping the friends and family of Colquitt Police Chief Kirkland in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with their sudden loss. Chief Kirkland was reported missing on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 25th. Numerous law enforcement agencies and personnel joined together to search for Kirkland. A single-vehicle crash scene was discovered last night in which Kirkland's vehicle was involved. Our sincere condolences are offered to our law enforcement brothers and sisters and staff of the Colquitt Police Department.

-Bainbridge Public Safety